The Aftermath: Brexit – Part 1

After over three years of negotiations, failed proposals, and leadership changes, the United Kingdom is finally set to leave the European Union on the 31st of January. The tumultuous journey to reach this point has greatly tested the strength of British and European political institutions. Lost in this political chaos is one very crucial question, how exactly did we get here? To answer that, MIR Media Team Podcasters Côme Cabrère and Mateo Daza, breakdown what the EU is, the UK’s relationship with the EU, Brexit and its aftermath, in a special edition two-part miniseries of The Aftermath.