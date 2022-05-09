The Aftermath: China’s Dynamic Zero COVID Strategy

By Andrew Xu
Host Andrew Xu sits down once again with Vivian Wang, a China correspondent for The New York Times. They discuss the draconian pandemic restrictions China has instilled in Shanghai and Beijing, as well as the propaganda campaign that’s being used to supplement it.
References
China’s Covid Lockdown Outrage Tests Limits of Triumphant Propaganda by Vivian Wang, Paul Mozur, and Isabelle Qian, The New York Times
Intro/Outro music: Synapse by Shane Ivers

