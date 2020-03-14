The Aftermath: Open-pit Mining in South America

The Montagne D’or is an open-pit mine gold extraction project in French Guyana. Although not as big as other gold extraction endeavours in the rest of South America, it could still potentially be the biggest to ever have happened on French soil. Whether this project will see the light of day is still under debate, but it raises an important question. Should metals that are non-essential to the well-being of our societies be extracted? In this episode of The Aftermath, host Côme Cabrère is joined by McGill Professor Daviken Studnicki-Gizbert, to talk about Montagne D’or, expand on the broader theme of resource extraction in Latin America, as well as the potential long-term consequences.