The Aftermath: The U.S.-China Summit in Alaska
Host Andrew Xu sits down with Michael O’Hanlon, the Director of Research in Foreign Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution, to discuss the high-level meeting between China and the U.S. on March 18, the context behind it, and what it means for the relationship between the two countries moving forward.
