The Politics of Womanhood: An interview with Stephanie Wright (Ep.1)
In this series, MIR Podcaster Rebecca Sideras, speaks to influential women about how they navigate sexist political environments and breaks down some of the key themes that played significant roles in their individual experiences. She further explores how things are changing for women with the rise of feminist movements. In this episode, Rebecca sat down with the first female African American Assistant District Attorney in Iowa, Stephanie Wright, to talk about her experience navigating the legal environment as a female POC.