The Untold History of the United States: The Soviet-Afghan War, Iran-Contra Affair, and the Reykjavík Summit

Host Mathieu Lavault meets once again with Professor Peter Kuznick of the American University to continue their discussion on the foreign policy initiatives by the United States that still have a profound impact on the geopolitical situations we face today; the Soviet-Afghan War, the Iran-Contra Affair, and the Reykjavík Summit of 1986 all deeply affected the international order and will continue for the decades to come. This is another episode of the miniseries podcast of The Untold History of the United States.



