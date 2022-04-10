The War for Ukraine: Why Can’t the UN Intervene?

On April 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stirring address to the UN Security Council, pleading for them to act in the face of the mass atrocities Russian troops were committing throughout the country. The UN proceeded to do very little. Why has the UN refrained from serious intervention throughout this war?

In this episode, host Victoria Aponte sits down with Simon Bertrand, a political science professor at McGill University. They discuss the origins of the UN Security Council, veto power, and what it says about the gap between theory and practice.

This series aims aims to cover anything pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, in particular its wider-reaching ramifications for the world at large.