US Elections Podcast Series: A False Start in Iowa

After a year of anticipation, the American Democratic Primaries is off to a rocky start in Iowa. MIR Staff Writer Max Clark and Editor Emma Frattasio sit down to discuss the results of the debacle in Iowa and speculate what the chaos in Iowa means for each of the major candidates.

This podcast was edited by Alec Regino.

