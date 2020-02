US Elections Podcast Series: After New Hampshire, What Comes Next?

After a shaky start in Iowa, the Democratic Primaries have officially kicked off in New Hampshire, where voter turnout was impressive. MIR staff writers Amine Kanoun, Justine Coutu and Sara Parker sit down to chat about the results and make sense of what this all means for candidates as they head into Nevada.

This podcast was edited by Alec Regino.