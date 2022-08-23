MIR Meets: Nate Hochman

Host Blaise Brosnan sits down with Nate Hochman, an ISI fellow at National Review. They discuss the New Right’s presence as an emergent cultural phenomenon, its distinct differences from paleo conservatism, and the movement’s attempts to use state power in favor of their goals.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the following episode do not reflect the views of MIR. The guest holds views that are rightfully seen as problematic. The purpose of this episode is to examine what types of justifications he uses to defend his beliefs. Audience discretion is advised.