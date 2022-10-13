Review Radio: Tracing Legault’s Rise to Premiership

The 2022 Quebec general election saw the CAQ affirm its sweeping success from 2018, with François Legault doubling down on his controversial policies and broad, populist platform. Surging from seemingly nowhere, the CAQ has established itself as a serious long-term party for Quebec, with Legault cementing his place as the definitive figure of Quebec for the coming years.

Host Skyler Bohnert delves into the winding tale of Legault’s party, answering the question: how did we get here?

Edited by Andrew Wei