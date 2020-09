This week on Spotlight, host Naomi Shi sits down with MIR Writer of the Week, Renée Lehman, to talk about her piece “Fanon and Collective Catharsis: The Removal Of Racist Monuments Around The Globe”. Drawing parallels between the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and Fanon’s philosophy, Renée joins us to explain how his literature is especially relevant today amidst the 2020 US racial reckoning.