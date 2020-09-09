Spotlight: COVID-19 From A Public Health Perspective

By Naomi Shi

This week on Spotlight, host Naomi Shi sits down with MIR Writer of the Week, Alua Kulenova, to talk about her piece ‘COVID-19 is a Symptom of a Greater Global Pathology’ as well as her recent interview with Dr. Timothy Evans, Executive Director of the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Task Force.

In explaining how pandemic has brought to light the health disparities across the world more blatant, Alua discusses how her interview has contributed to her article and what we can take away from the perspective of a global health professional.

Naomi Shi

Naomi is a U2 student majoring in Political Science and minoring in History and Economics. She has a particular interest in Sino-US relations and the interplay between culture and media. In her spare time, you will find her refreshing her Reddit feed or streaming tennis.