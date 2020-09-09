Spotlight: COVID-19 From A Public Health Perspective

This week on Spotlight, host Naomi Shi sits down with MIR Writer of the Week, Alua Kulenova, to talk about her piece ‘COVID-19 is a Symptom of a Greater Global Pathology’ as well as her recent interview with Dr. Timothy Evans, Executive Director of the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Task Force.



In explaining how pandemic has brought to light the health disparities across the world more blatant, Alua discusses how her interview has contributed to her article and what we can take away from the perspective of a global health professional.