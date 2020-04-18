The Winners of the 2019-2020 MIR Awards
Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for the 2019-2020 MIR Awards. From all of us at the McGill International Review, we appreciate your continued support.
Congratulations to all the winners! – MIR Editorial Board, 2019-2020
MVP Writer – Maria Laura Chobadindegui
MVP Editor – Gracie Webb
Article of the Year – Le Québec devrait-il décriminaliser toutes les drogues? par Maria Laura Chobadindegui
Best Commentary – Op-Ed: Words Matter by Sarah Farb
Best Editorial Feature – The Death of al-Baghdadi and the American Glorification of Violence by Rebecka Eriksdotter Pieder
Best Feature: Environment – The World’s Most Unbreathable City by Aleza Waheed
Best Feature: Foreign Policy & IR – Europe et États-Unis: je t’aime moi non plus. par Driss Zeghari
Best Feature: Health – Understanding America’s Racial Healthcare Crisis by Devanshi Bhangle
Best Feature: Culture – Cyclical Poverty and Class Solidarity in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite by Ximena Ramirez Villanueva
Best Feature: Technology – Huawei 5G: Trapped in an Olive Branch by Naomi Shi
Best Feature: Middle East – The Path to Power: Israel’s Fight for Energy Hegemony in Gaza by Gideon Salutin
Best Feature: North America – The Billionaire Candidacies by Jacob Lokash
Best Feature: South America – From Indigenous Icon to Political Exile: The Downfall of Evo Morales and Indigenous Mobilization in Bolivia by Teresa Tolo
Best Feature: East and Southeast Asia – Race and Population: Japan’s Economic Timebombs by Gideon Salutin
Best Feature: Europe – Labour’s Love Lost: The Party’s Unsure Path Post-Corbyn by Giordano Baratta
Best Feature: Africa – One Day in Luanda by Anja Helliot
Best Video Feature – Blackout: Journalism on Trial in the Philippines by Camille Point & Alec Regino
Best Podcast – Clarifications Surrounding McGill’s Response to COVID 19 by Bilal Virji