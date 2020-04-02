Announcing the Nominees for the 2019-2020 MIR Awards

There’s a lot going on all over the world at this very moment… and our team has given its best effort in attempting to cover it all. The MIR is thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for the MIR Awards — a celebration of some of the most outstanding articles and multimedia pieces by our staff.

We’ll need your help, however, in selecting the winners. If you can spare some time, help MIR reward our staff’s hard work at our year-end awards by voting for your favourites on this form. The ballot will close on April 17th, 2020.

Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2019-2020 MIR Awards:

Best Commentary

Best Editorial Feature

Best Feature: Environment

Best Feature: Foreign Policy & IR

Best Feature: Health

Best Feature: Culture

Best Feature: Technology

Best Feature: Middle East

Best Feature: North America

Best Feature: South America

Best Feature: East and Southeast Asia

Best Feature: Europe

Best Feature: Africa

Best Video Feature

Best Podcast

There are also a few categories that are write-in only, such as:

MVP: Writer

MVP: Editor

Article of the Year

Congratulations to all the nominees, and best of luck! – The MIR Editorial Board, 2019-2020