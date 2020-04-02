Announcing the Nominees for the 2019-2020 MIR Awards
There’s a lot going on all over the world at this very moment… and our team has given its best effort in attempting to cover it all. The MIR is thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for the MIR Awards — a celebration of some of the most outstanding articles and multimedia pieces by our staff.
We’ll need your help, however, in selecting the winners. If you can spare some time, help MIR reward our staff’s hard work at our year-end awards by voting for your favourites on this form. The ballot will close on April 17th, 2020.
Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2019-2020 MIR Awards:
Best Commentary
- Cyclical Poverty and Class Solidarity in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite by Ximena Ramirez Villanueva
- Op-Ed: Words Matter by Sarah Farb
- Opinion | Canada is Quickly and Quietly Falling Behind in Humanitarian Aid Spending by Allegra Mendelson
- Québec et taxe carbone : Legault à la défense du droit de polluer par Louise Toutée
Best Editorial Feature
- International Law is Failing the South China Sea by Shirley Wang
- The Death of al-Baghdadi and the American Glorification of Violence by Rebecka Eriksdotter Pieder
- One Day in Luanda by Anja Helliot
- Weinstein’s Convictions: What It Means For Assault Victims by Helena Martin
Best Feature: Environment
- The Cost of Burning by Justine Coutu
- The World’s Most Unbreathable City by Aleza Waheed
- La Chine Face Au Défi Environnemental par Lucille Fradin
- The End of the Fertile Crescent by Kareem Hammami
Best Feature: Foreign Policy & IR
- Vaulting Ambition by Sarah Farb
- Europe et États-Unis: je t’aime moi non plus. par Driss Zeghari
- “I Like to Obey the Law”: Trump and International Humanitarian Law by Kayla Rolland
- To Kill a Caliph by Sarah Farb
Best Feature: Health
- Le Québec devrait-il décriminaliser toutes les drogues? par Maria Laura Chobadindegui
- Understanding America’s Racial Healthcare Crisis by Devanshi Bhangle
- The Risk of a Flooded Isthmus by Michael Leger
- Anti-Vaccination: The New Epidemic by Nathalie Redick
Best Feature: Culture
- What We Can Learn from Tekashi69’s Trial About Gang Culture in America by Elizabeth Franceschini
- Are Contemporary Art Galleries Victims Of Globalization? by Lorenzo Beatrix
- Cyclical Poverty and Class Solidarity in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite by Ximena Ramirez Villanueva
- Iranian Women Finally Attended a Soccer Game, but the World Shouldn’t be Clapping by Maëna Raoux
Best Feature: Technology
- Unmasking the Alt-Right: the Psychology Behind Online Radicalism by Lila Mooney
- Huawei 5G: Trapped in an Olive Branch by Naomi Shi
- Facebook’s Fight Over Free Speech by Lilla Adams
- Sharing, Caring, and Praying For Sudan in the Twitter Age by Emma Frattasio
Best Feature: Middle East
- Au Liban, la colère rassemble les communautés religieuses par Ilona Metais
- Les femmes pour la première fois dans les gradins : petite victoire ou «opération de communication cynique» du régime Iranien? par Agathe Wolf
- Bridging the Divide: The Joint List’s Re-engagement In Israeli Politics by Jacob Lokash
- The Path to Power: Israel’s Fight for Energy Hegemony in Gaza by Gideon Salutin
Best Feature: North America
- A Canadian Take on the Democratic Primaries by Adam Steiner
- Trump’s One-Sided Middle East Peace Plan: Real Path or Dead End? by Maëna Raoux
- The Billionaire Candidacies by Jacob Lokash
- Stealing the City by Brian McGinn
Best Feature: South America
- What Does Lula’s Release Mean for Brazil? by Lilla Adams
- From Indigenous Icon to Political Exile: The Downfall of Evo Morales and Indigenous Mobilization in Bolivia by Teresa Tolo
- Les enfants soldats du Mexique : le phénomène des groupes d’autodéfense par Thierry Prud’homme
- “Sin agua no hay vida”: Indigenous Environmental Self-Determination in Bolivia by Ximena Ramirez Villanueva
Best Feature: East and Southeast Asia
- Duterte and the South China Sea: A Carousel of Partnerships by Cesar Ramirez
- Race and Population: Japan’s Economic Timebombs by Gideon Salutin
- The Lady Has Fallen by Allegra Mendelson
- Hong-Kong: d’un mouvement pacifiste au chaos par Apolline Bousquet
Best Feature: Europe
- Labour’s Love Lost: The Party’s Unsure Path Post-Corbyn by Giordano Baratta
- Mediterranean Blues: Agreements and Escalating Tensions by Danae Derou
- A Splintering Union: Brexit Reignites Scottish Independence Movement by Adam Steiner
- Poutine: L’hégémonie inébranlable par Lauren Naniche
Best Feature: Africa
- One Day in Luanda by Anja Helliot
- Sharing, Caring, and Praying For Sudan in the Twitter Age by Emma Frattasio
- The Hour of Informal Economy: Challenging Unemployment in Rwanda by Ornella Teta
- The African Diaspora: Catalysts for Socioeconomic Change by Teresa Tolo
Best Video Feature
- Blackout: Journalism on Trial in the Philippines by Camille Point & Alec Regino
- Demonstration Against 70 Years of Oppression by the Chinese Regime by Naomi Shi
- Blackout: Censorship in Vietnam by Camille Point & Alec Regino
- Jagmeet Singh attends event at McGill University by Camille Point & Allegra Mendelson
Best Podcast
- The Aftermath: Crisis in Hong Kong by Côme Cabrère
- Dig Deeper: Basic Income by Ashwin Nair
- Clarifications Surrounding McGill’s Response to COVID 19 by Bilal Virji
- Blackout: Professor Kai Ostwald on Myanmar’s Democratic Challenges by Cesar Ramirez & Alec Regino
There are also a few categories that are write-in only, such as:
- MVP: Writer
- MVP: Editor
- Article of the Year
Congratulations to all the nominees, and best of luck! – The MIR Editorial Board, 2019-2020